FPJ Special: Expanding Cocaine Market In Mumbai? Rare Police Bust In Nagpada-Dongri Area Reveals Challenges In Curbing Substance Trade

The cocaine market in the city appears to be expanding, with recent police uncovering of a rare case in the Nagpada-Dongri area. Despite being among the commonly used drugs in South Mumbai and some western suburbs, cocaine has rarely been seized in the region due to its high cost, according to police officials.

According to the police officials at Nagpada, their jurisdiction mainly seizes drugs like hashish, ganja and – in the past six to eight years – mephedrone (MD). Cases of cocaine being caught are rarest of the rare because “no suppliers have tried to market cocaine here because it's costly,” an officer said.

In December 2023, the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) of the Nagpada police station acted on a tip about an alleged attempt to supply cocaine in the Sakli Street area of Madanpura. Two men, 23-year-old Shadab Ali Khan from Agripada and 31-year-old Shahrukh Shakeel Bat from Mumbra, were arrested with 6.70 gram of cocaine valued at Rs 67,000. The accused, without criminal records, were attempting to sell the cocaine and were reportedly instructed by a Nigerian national.

"In 2023, only 12 people were arrested in by the Mumbai Police in seven cases of cocaine possession, sale or consumption under the NDPS Act, which is lowest in number among other drug cases like MD, heroin, ganja, charas, etc. Most arrested for supply in cocaine cases are Nigerian nationals,” said a police official from the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police.

The Azad Maidan unit of the ANC had arrested two people with 60 gram of cocaine worth Rs 18 lakh, who were residents of Masjid Bunder. Similarly, the Ghatkopar unit had arrested a man with 15 gram of cocaine worth Rs 4.5 lakh.

“The suppliers always move around with small quantities as unlike MD, with cocaine a small amount is enough. Moreover, with the small amount suppliers make good income as it is costly. The challenge is to discover their links or to reach the top level. In many cases, when suppliers get caught (by police), they send signals to their “boss” and immediately a link is broken which makes it difficult,” the officer added. A similar thing occurred with the Nagpada case, where in the process of arrest of the two accused, one managed to send a signal that led to the breaking of the link, police said.

Cocaine primarily enters the Indian market through air or water transport from countries like Nigeria, South Africa, and South America. The distribution and supply network begins in areas like Virar, Vasai, and Nalasopara, where a significant number of Nigerians reside. One officer also added that the major ‘creation’ of MD drugs, the manufacturing part, is in the Nalasopara area.

While the police at Nagpada remained mum about further developments in the case, police sources revealed that a serious investigation has been launched to nab the entire syndicate involved in cocaine supply. The two accused have been sent to judicial custody where they await trial.