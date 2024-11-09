FPJ MLA Audit: BJP's Atul Bhatkhalkar Eyes Hat-Trick In Kandivali East With Focus On Infrastructure

Mumbai: Kandivali East, a Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mumbai Suburban district, is part of the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency. BJP’s Atul Bhatkhalkar, aged 59, has been re-nominated for a third term after serving as MLA for two consecutive terms.

With approximately 2.85 lakh voters, Kandivali East encompasses areas like Lokhandwala Township, Ashok Nagar, Thakur Complex, Poisar, Hanuman Nagar, and parts of Malad East. The constituency includes a mix of affluent, upper-middle-class, middle-class, and economically weaker sections. The Gujarati and Marwari communities hold a significant presence here, with Marathi speakers ranking third in number after Hindi-speaking and Gujarati populations. The majority of votes tend to lean based on the support of Gujarati and North Indian voters.

About Kandivali East Constituency

Kandivali East constituency was established during the 2008 delimitation of electoral boundaries. In 2009, Ramesh Singh Thakur of the Congress won the seat, but it shifted to BJP in 2014 with Atul Bhatkhalkar's victory, who later secured re-election in 2019. In the 2019 elections, Bhatkhalkar won with 85,152 votes, defeating Congress's Dr.Ajanta Yadav by a margin of 52,354 votes.

Bhatkhalkar's Political Journey

Bhatkhalkar’s political journey includes a longstanding association with the BJP and the RSS. He was elected as a student representative at Mumbai University, served as an RSS pracharak from 1987 to 1990, and held various key roles within the BJP, including state secretary and spokesperson. He was first elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 2014 and re-elected in 2019.

According to a report by the Praja Foundation, which assesses the performance of elected representatives, Bhatkhalkar ranked 9th overall and 17th in terms of maintaining a clean criminal record. However, he had the highest attendance and ranked 9th for the quantity and quality of questions raised in the assembly.

The constituency grapples with multiple issues such as traffic Congestion due to narrow, incomplete roads and illegal parking, encroachments and a lack of proper footpaths and parking facilities, security concerns, with a rising crime rate in areas like Poisar

Drug Abuse in public spaces, including local gardens, Stalled Slum Rehabilitation (SRA) Projects, and pending development projects.

Santy Shetty On MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar

Santy Shetty, founder of We All Connect (wAc), a community bonding group in Kandivali East, stated, "MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar is always approachable and receptive to meeting citizens and listening to their concerns. However, there are still many pending issues. Traffic congestion is one of the worst problems in our constituency. Additionally, illegal parking, encroachments, auto-rickshaw menace, and the lack of proper footpaths and roads remain significant challenges."

Shishir Shetty On MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar

Shishir Shetty, Founder of Lokhandwala Residents’ Association commented, "Our MLA is highly approachable and has a good reputation. He has completed many projects, like the Akurli subway widening. We filed a PIL in the High Court for the implementation of the delayed 120 ft DP road between Lokhandwala and Thakur Village and could get the implementation Order in record time only due to the impeccable documentation done by our MLA. This stretch is part of the 1967-120 ft DP road project between Goregaon to Magathane, approved in October 2024 which will be completed in a few months."

Political experts consider Kandivali East a stronghold for the BJP and an easy race for Bhatkhalkar. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, BJP MP Piyush Goyal garnered over one lakh votes from the constituency, while Mahavikas Aghadi’s Bhushan Patil received only 38,631 votes. Atul Bhatkhalkar’s bid for a third term appears solid, with his main opponents being Congress candidate Kalu Budhelia from Mahavikas Aghadi. Bughelia has not provided his views despite several attempts to approach him.

MNS Nominates Mahes Farkase

Meanwhile, MNS nominated Mahesh Farkase. MNS candidate Mahesh Farkase stated, "The main issues are traffic congestion, water shortages, and the recent premium charges imposed by MHADA on space within society areas. Our constituency has a government hospital, but it lacks essential equipment and staff. Additionally, gardens have become drug dens at night. Several SRA projects are pending and face redevelopment problems. I am a local candidate, unlike some who are from outside the constituency."

Atul Bhatkhalkar stated, "I have developed multiple gardens, and work has begun on the Malad-Kandivali DP road, with 60% of the Goregaon-Magathane DP road project completed. Several roads have been built with cement concrete. I completed the widening of the Akurli Subway and conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ashok Nagar-Malad DP road. Over the next five years, I aim to complete two DP roads, the Highway DP road, and the 90-feet road from Lokhandwala Township to Thakur Village. I will work towards resolving the issue of illegal parking by introducing an underground parking policy. Additionally, I will focus on expediting pending SRA projects, with a vision for a slum-free Kandivali East."

KEY CONCERNS

- Daily Traffic Issue

- Illegal Parking

- Incomplete DP Road

- Encroachments

- Drug den in gardens

- Security issues

- Auto Rickshaw Menace

- No proper footpaths and Roads