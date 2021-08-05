FPJ Legal: Will vaccinated lawyers, journalists and fully vaccinated citizens be allowed on local trains? Bombay HC seeks govt response

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Maharashtra government to get back to the court on allowing train travel for all in Mumbai, reported Live Law.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni was hearing a clutch of public interest litigations (PIL) seeking directions for allowing local train travel for vaccinated lawyers, journalists, and fully vaccinated citizens in Mumbai.

According to Live Law, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhkoni informed the High Court that a letter from the State Disaster Management Authority to the Railways for train travel for lawyers would be issued by today evening.

The Advocate General said that the members of the bar association suggested certain changes which will be incorporated. "Passes can be issued over the weekend," Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhkoni informed the High Court.