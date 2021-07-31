FPJ Legal | Raj Kundra was arrested as he started destroying evidence in porn films case: Mumbai Police tells Bombay HC

Mumbai: Mumbai police informed the Bombay high court on Saturday that they had no option but to arrest businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra – who was arrested in case creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps – as he started destroying evidence when search was being conducted at his office on July 19.

The police also said that it has seized evidence containing movies with pornographic content and various other material from Kundra’s office.

Public prosecutor Aruna Pai informed the HC that during the search, instead of co-operating, Kundra started destroying evidence. “He started destroying evidence. Police can’t remain mute spectator . hence arrested him to prevent further destruction of evidence,” argued Pai.

Justice AS Gadkari was hearing a petition filed by Kundra challenging his “illegal” arrest in the case saying that the police had not even issued him notice under section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) as required by law before arresting him.