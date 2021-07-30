'No preferential treatment': Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra kept in general barrack at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison

Mumbai: Ripu Sudan Balakishan Kundra alias Raj Kundra, the 45-year-old businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty arrested for his involvement in the pornographic videos case, has been given no preferential treatment within Arthur Road prison.

Prison sources said that Kundra is being treated like any other prisoner and kept in a general barrack with around 200 inmates. Kundra who was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on July 19 was sent to judicial custody on July 27.

"On July 27, Kundra was produced in court and sent to 14 days judicial custody. Before being send to Arthur Road prison, he was taken to JJ hospital for a medical check. After getting a negative RT-PCR report, he was sent to the prison. Kundra has received one shot of COVID-19 vaccination, and was medically fit,” said a Mumbai crime branch officer.