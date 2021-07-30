'No preferential treatment': Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra kept in general barrack at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison

Mumbai: Ripu Sudan Balakishan Kundra alias Raj Kundra, the 45-year-old businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty arrested for his involvement in the pornographic videos case, has been given no preferential treatment within Arthur Road prison.
Prison sources said that Kundra is being treated like any other prisoner and kept in a general barrack with around 200 inmates. Kundra who was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on July 19 was sent to judicial custody on July 27.
"On July 27, Kundra was produced in court and sent to 14 days judicial custody. Before being send to Arthur Road prison, he was taken to JJ hospital for a medical check. After getting a negative RT-PCR report, he was sent to the prison. Kundra has received one shot of COVID-19 vaccination, and was medically fit,” said a Mumbai crime branch officer.
"Kundra is kept in barrack number 4 in circle number 6 of the jail. Each barrack has more than 200 inmates. The barrack, which originally has a capacity for 50 inmates, now houses around 200 inmates including Kundra," said an official from Maharashtra prison.
Ryan Thorpe, the IT head of Kundra’s firm who was arrested along with Kundra, has been kept in a separate barrack, added prison officials.
"Kundra too gets the same breakfast which others get. A glass of milk and banana in the morning. Later, lunch at around 11:30pm and dinner at 5pm. The lunch and dinner mostly consists of chappatis, vegetable gravy and rice. If anyone needs anything extra he can get it from the jail canteen," added the officer.
The Arthur Road jail which has a capacity of 804 inmates has more than 2700 inmates.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)