FPJ Legal I Mumbai: Brothers sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping minor sister over 6 years

A sessions court in Dindoshi on Wednesday sentenced two brothers aged 28 and 31 to ten years in jail for repeatedly raping their minor sister over a period of six years since she was 11.

The girl gathered the courage to approach the police in March 2016 when she was 17. In her testimony before the court last year at the age of 22, she had told it that she had revealed her ordeal to her mother, grandmother and maternal uncle. However, when her brothers came to know she had complained, they would beat and abuse her and her ordeal would continue.

The victim’s father is an alcoholic and unemployed, while her mother worked as domestic help.

Prosecutor Sachin Jadhav said the victim’s mother had testified in the trial, but not fully supported the prosecution.

As per the complaint filed by the victim when she was a Class 12 student, she said the incidents started when she was 11 and in Class 5.

Her eldest brother, then 19, would touch her inappropriately, but she did not tell anyone about it as she did not understand what was happening. He had then drugged her at night and forced himself on her when she was incapable of protesting due to the effect of the drug. Three months later, he repeated it. This time, her younger brother, then 16, had learnt about the incidents and subjected her to the same by drugging her.

She said that both would assault and verbally abuse her if she protested.

In March 2016, her eldest brother had punched her in the abdomen when she refused to satisfy his lust. She then decided to lodge a police complaint.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 06:00 AM IST