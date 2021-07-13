FPJ Legal | Doctor cannot be assaulted, if one loses life due to illness: Mumbai Court

Mumbai: A sessions court while granting bail on Monday to a man who had assaulted a doctor at Sion hospital last month following the death of his father, remarked, that if one’s life is lost in hospital due to some disease, the doctor cannot be assaulted.

It termed in its order the conduct wherein the man and his brother had caught the collar of the doctor and manhandled him, as sheerly and highly objectionable. Additional Sessions Judge BV Wagh added that they cannot intrude in the hospital’s administration and that there is a legal way to vindicate any grievance about any negligent act.