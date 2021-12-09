FPJ Legal: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of couple accused of cheating 16 people of Rs 2.02 crore

Mumbai: The Additional session judge rejected the anticipatory bail appeal of Sheela Suresh Pawar an typist with Maharashtra State board of technical department.

The Mahim police have recently registered a case against a couple Sheela and her husband for cheating 16 people to the tune of Rs 2.02 crore.

Pretending to have good political, local body and MMRDA contacts, the accused promised flats with forged documents.

Advocate Mahendra Nayak from the Rajasthan High Court who represented the 16 complainant in the case said, "Sheela had applied for an anticipatory bail in session court a few days ago. The court rejected the bail appeal on Wednesday," he added.

Nayak informed the court that Sheela was a government official having technical skills experience. "She used the knowledge in recreating the forged documents of MMRDA. With the help of documents they cheated the victims. She is an equal offender in the crime with her husband. The bank details of Suresh Pawar since 2016 till date clearly shows Sheela, her son Sahil and daughter had use cash from his account, which is noticed in the statements and withdrawn entries. The statement and transaction clearly shows the complete Pawar family had used the victim's hard money to enjoy a lavish life and use luxury cars," he added.

Nayak also reminds the courts about the multiple bank accounts owned by Suresh Pawar and claims the bank transactions made on through the accounts are shocking.

The complainant in the case is Sonia Hemant Pawar, 41, a private tutor from Ghatkopar. In her statement to the police, she said that in March 2019 a relative informed her about a couple – Suresh Dattaram Pawar and Sheela Suresh Pawar, property agents and ex-government employees – who could get her a flat at a cheaper rate due to contacts with influential persons. The couple promised access to flats in Galleria, Hiranandani in Powai and Maharishi Karve Nagar, Kanjurmarg.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 11:13 PM IST