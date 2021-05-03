FPJ Legal: Citizens must be scared to step out of their homes during lockdown, Bombay HC tells authorities

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court bench led by Justice Ravindra Ghuge noted that despite it's earlier orders, citizens continue to roam on the streets unnecessarily without any mask or helmet and aren't even carrying their Aadhar cards with them. The bench was hearing a suo motu criminal public interest litigation (PIL) to address various issues related to COVID-19 in Marathawada region.
Amicus Curiae S S Bora told the bench that despite its earlier orders asking police to book citizens, who fail to carry their Aadhaar cards while coming on streets or do not wear mask or helmet, there has been no action.
"I can still see citizens roaming around without mask or Aadhar card. The police isn't taking any action against such people. They are standing on streets just for the name sake," Bora told the judges.
The bench having noted this fact expressed its displeasure over the police force.
At this, the bench ordered the police authorities to file a fresh affidavit spelling out the number of citizens, they booked for violating the norms during Covid lockdown.
"We only want citizens to act properly and responsibly. We are only on the basics i.e. to wear a mask properly. You must make them understand that they are not only saving themselves but even others by wearing a mask," Justice Ghuge said.
The judge further pointed out that at least three sitting judges of the HC have seen citizens riding triple seats without masks, autorickshaw plying with more than seven passengers.
"The baseline is that citizens must be scared from stepping out of their homes. The offenders must fear the law. They must think twice before leaving homes unnecessarily," Justice Ghuge remarked.
