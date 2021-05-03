FPJ Legal: Citizens must be scared to step out of their homes during lockdown, Bombay HC tells authorities

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court bench led by Justice Ravindra Ghuge noted that despite it's earlier orders, citizens continue to roam on the streets unnecessarily without any mask or helmet and aren't even carrying their Aadhar cards with them. The bench was hearing a suo motu criminal public interest litigation (PIL) to address various issues related to COVID-19 in Marathawada region.

Amicus Curiae S S Bora told the bench that despite its earlier orders asking police to book citizens, who fail to carry their Aadhaar cards while coming on streets or do not wear mask or helmet, there has been no action.

"I can still see citizens roaming around without mask or Aadhar card. The police isn't taking any action against such people. They are standing on streets just for the name sake," Bora told the judges.

The bench having noted this fact expressed its displeasure over the police force.