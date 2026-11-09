FPJ Interview: 'People, Impact And Trust' – Dr Bharat Pandya Outlines Vision As First Mumbaikar To Lead Rotary International | Youtube / FPJ

A surgeon by profession and a Rotarian by heart, Dr Bharat Pandya, resident of Borivali is set to become the first Mumbaikar to have been elected as President of Rotary International. Pandya is the fifth Indian to take up the chair and shares his view in exclusive and candid conversation with FPJ’s Charul Shah Joshi.

Q. How you came to be selected for the post and

A: I have served previously in many leadership positions in the Rotary. It's sort of a step ladder process whereby you move forward. there is a committee consisting of past Rotary International director. 17 members are there in the committee who consider various aspects, including a personal interview. Of all the candidates for this Rotary International president, and after that, the deliberate. And then they select the Rotary International

Q. If we see the chronology of the events, the first Indian President for the Rotary was Nitish C. Laharry (1962–1963), after that came Rajendra K. Saboo (1991–92), Kalyan Banerjee (2011–12), Shekhar Mehta (2021–22). Now that we see the gap is reducing. How do you see this ?

A. Rotary is very strong in India. We have younger leaders coming forward to take up readership positions in the Rotary. We have some outstanding service projects and activities. plus even financially, with the way the Indian economy is progressing and growing. So there is something called the Rotary Foundation, which is like a charitable arm of the Rotary. The budget of the Rotary Foundation is almost about $350 million every year, which we spend on various service projects and activities. And India is now the second largest contributor to the Rotary Foundation. Therefore it is no surprise that the Rotary is now able to give more and more leadership at the international level too.

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Q. How significant this move would be specially for Indians on the global map ?

A. We can bring our Indian experience to the world. We can give the opportunity for people to know and learn from the Indian experience, which they can then probably replicate in many parts of the world. For example, let me say that maybe the Western world does not need so much service activities as we are doing in India, but definitely some parts of Asia need the service which we are doing in India. Definitely as a continent as a whole, needs a service that we are doing in India. And therefore today we are moving quite a bit towards carrying out so many medical missions in Africa. So Rotary requires much more from India.

Q. As you prepare to take up the top position of the organisation, What would be on your priority list?

A. My focus is going to be on three things. One is people. Second is impact and third is trust. People at the heart are at the heart of any organization. I am going to focus on people and make our organization more member centric. I will ask our clubs to make it a great experience for the members. the question we normally ask is how do we attract more members to rotary? I want to change that question around and make that question as, how do we make our club such that members do not want to. Second is Impact. It is not just how many projects we have done or how much money we have spent. It is what changed because what we have done and how much measurable and sustainable impact we have brought in the community to change lives, that is very important.

And the third and very important element is trust. The trust which Rotarians have in rotary and trust which the outside world also has got in rotary. It is people who can do the work to create the impact. And when you create the impact, you build trust. And if you build the trust, you are able to attract more people to the place.

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Q. What are the areas or issues that you would like to take up on an international level?

A. I want to take up healthy communities initiative and will request the clubs to look at this Healthy Communities initiative in India and globally. Look around in your community or go to a village, adopt a village and look in that village and make that as a healthy community. So the question is, What is a healthy community? Healthy community is prevention of diseases, healthy communities, access to health care, healthy communities, access for pregnant women to good antenatal care, healthy communities, mother and child health, healthy communities, access to vaccinations and immunizations. But a healthy community is also about proper water and clean sanitation. Actually, a healthy community is also about having a clean environment, actually. And a healthy community is also about education because if the community is not educated, how would they know to be aware about their health. So this is a holistic approach which I want the clubs to take.

Q. How do you plan to attack more and more GenZ into community services?

A. I have seen over a period of time that there is a little bit of misconception here. They are probably not attracted to community service because they do not see a proper cause, which is there if you give them a good cause, a good purpose, I am sure that they are attracted and without getting political. Do not think of yourself as a leader for tomorrow. Think of yourself as changemakers today because if you become changemakers today, then only you can become leaders for tomorrow and tomorrow definitely belongs to you, but that your tomorrow is to start today. If you don't start working for a better tomorrow today, you won't have that better tomorrow. So my message to them is that don't be just spectators, be a participant and do not think success only for yourself. Think of success as making a difference for others.