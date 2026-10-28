Rotary Club Of Bombay Honours BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide With Award For Excellence In Public Life |

The Rotary Club of Bombay honoured Dr Ashwini Bhide (IAS) with the Pravinchandra V. Gandhi Award for Excellence in Public Life at its weekly meeting on Tuesday, October 27. The award recognises her contributions to public administration, infrastructure development and nation-building during her 31-year career as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Dr Bhide became the first woman Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), one of India's oldest and richest civic bodies.

Mumbai Metro Line 3

She has played a key role in the development of Mumbai Metro Line 3, which is the city's first underground metro corridor and connects Colaba, Bandra, SEEPZ over a 33.5-km route.

She has also served as Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd in two stints and as Additional Chief Secretary to the Maharashtra Chief Minister in 2024-25, handling key infrastructure projects.

COVID-19 Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bhide served as Additional Municipal Commissioner and led Mumbai's response to the crisis, including the COVID-19 war room.

Earlier, as Additional Metropolitan Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) from 2008 to 2014, she contributed to projects such as the Eastern Freeway, Sahar Elevated Access Road, Mumbai Monorail, Metro Line 1 and the Mithi River clean-up project. Her work also included the rehabilitation of more than 4,000 people affected by development projects.

Nagpur Zilla Parishad

Her contributions extend beyond urban infrastructure. As CEO of Nagpur Zilla Parishad from 2000 to 2003, she helped build 434 dams across 310 villages, bringing 7,000 hectares of land under irrigation.

She also introduced education governance reforms through the SARAL online database, aimed at improving the monitoring of student learning and school administration.

Award Ceremony Guests

The award ceremony was attended by Rotary Club of Bombay President Manish Reshamwala, Program Chairperson Rina Deora, Bharti Gandhi, Ram Gandhi, Public Awards Chair Anand Dalal and Secretary Farhat Jamal, among others.

The club recognised Bhide's career as a distinguished 1995-batch IAS officer and her focus on effective administration and public service.