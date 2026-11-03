Rotary Club Organises Stress Management Workshop For Over 150 Kalyan Police Zone-III Personnel |

Dombivli: With police personnel routinely working under demanding conditions and facing considerable professional and emotional pressure the Rotary Club of Dombivli East organised a special stress management workshop for officers and staff of Kalyan Police Zone-III. More than 150 police personnel participated in the programme, held at Rotary Bhavan in Dombivli.

Initiative Focuses On Mental Health Challenges In Policing

The initiative aimed to address the mental health challenges associated with policing and equip personnel with practical techniques to manage workplace stress handle difficult situations and maintain emotional well-being while performing their duties.

The workshop was conducted by renowned psychiatrist Dr Vijay Chinchole, director of Neuropsychiatric Counselling Centre along with his team. During the interactive session the experts explained various aspects of stress management and shared simple yet effective techniques to deal with stressful circumstances. They also highlighted the importance of maintaining mental health, emotional stability and a positive approach while working in a high-pressure profession.

Senior Police Officials Attend Mental Health Workshop

The programme was attended by Additional Commissioner of Police (Regional Division) Sanjay Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-III) Atul Zende and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dombivli Division, Vijay Marathe. Senior police inspectors from various police stations under Zone-III were also present.

Rotary Club of Dombivli East president Atharva Joshi welcomed the guests and participating police personnel. He also provided an overview of the club's various social initiatives and community-oriented activities.

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Project Director Dr Bhakti Lote emphasised that the mental well-being of police personnel deserves greater attention, considering the demanding nature of their responsibilities.

Police personnel work round the clock to ensure the safety and security of society. Taking care of their mental health is also a collective responsibility of society, she said.

The programme was coordinated by Rotarian Manas Pingle. The initiative highlighted the importance of mental health support for police personnel and the need for continued efforts to help them cope with professional stress.

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