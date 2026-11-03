NatConnect Moves PMO Seeking Independent Carbon Audit Of Pumped Storage Project Over Felling Of 32,490 Trees | Representative Image

NatConnect Foundation has approached the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), seeking an independent scientific investigation into the project's carbon accounting and net climate benefits. It has also demanded suspension of further project implementation, including forest clearance-related work, until the claims are independently verified.

Diversion Of 233 Hectares Of Forest Land Raises Concerns

The proposed diversion of 233 hectares of forest land and the loss of more than 32,000 trees form the crux of the controversy. NatConnect has argued that the carbon accumulated in mature trees, their roots and forest soil cannot be compensated for within 10 days through the project's projected renewable-energy benefits.

“Given the decades required for compensatory plantations to accumulate carbon stocks comparable to mature forests, the assertion that the carbon loss from felling over 32,000 trees could be offset within just 10 days of project operation appears highly implausible,” the Foundation said in its representation.

Carbon Payback Period Could Exceed A Decade

The Foundation believes the actual carbon payback period could extend well beyond a decade and has called for an independent assessment of the forest's carbon stocks before the project's climate-benefit claims are accepted.

Environmental concerns have also intensified over the actual scale of tree loss. Nandakumar Pawar, director of Sagar Shakti, has challenged the proposed felling count of 32,490 trees, contending that at least 1.5 lakh trees could be affected. If established, the higher estimate would mean significantly greater carbon loss and a longer recovery period.

Pumped Storage Benefits Versus Forest Carbon Loss

At the heart of the dispute is whether the emissions avoided through pumped storage can justify the carbon released through the destruction of an existing forest. While such projects can facilitate renewable-energy integration and reduce dependence on coal-based power, environmentalists argue that the immediate loss of carbon stored in mature forests must also be factored into the calculations.

Citing a United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report, NatConnect has pointed out that deforestation can release carbon stored in above-ground biomass, roots and soil, depending on the method of clearance and subsequent land use. It has therefore sought a site-specific carbon inventory covering above-ground and below-ground biomass as well as soil carbon.

Forest Survey Of India Report Strengthens Demand For Assessment

The Foundation has also cited the Forest Survey of India's India State of Forest Report 2023, which recognises forest carbon stocks across biomass, dead wood, litter and soil. It has argued that national-level estimates cannot substitute for an assessment of the specific forest proposed for diversion.

Questions have also been raised over the carbon-credit revenue projected in the project's environmental impact assessment (EIA), with NatConnect seeking clarification on whether it is based on eligibility under an approved carbon-credit mechanism or merely a notional valuation of avoided emissions.

The Foundation has urged the PMO to refer the matter to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) for an independent review of the carbon accounting, avoided-emission calculations and forest carbon stocks at risk. It has also sought disclosure of appraisal records to establish whether these aspects were adequately examined during the environmental clearance process.

The latest appeal follows NatConnect's October 24 representation to the MoEFCC, which raised concerns over the diversion of 233 hectares of forest land, catchment protection, hydrological impacts and water security.

NatConnect has submitted a detailed supporting analysis and demanded that further project work be halted until the claimed climate benefits and the impact of felling 32,490 trees are scientifically established.

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