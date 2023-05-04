FPJ Impact: Mumbai man who threw gutka packet in AC local identified, arrested within 24 hours | Kamal Mishra/FPJ

The face recognition system in the newly installed CCTV cameras helped the Railway Protection Force identify and nab a man who went viral for a gutka video from Mumbai AC local. The video surfaced on Twitter on May 3.

Within hours after FPJ's coverage on the viral video showing a man throwing gutka packet inside the train coach, the RPF on Western Railway took necessary action and arrested him.

"The person appearing in the Twitter complaint has been identified and apprehended today on the basis of CCTV footage, against whom action has been taken under section 145 of the Railway Act," a Railway official told FPJ.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the video, the man travelling inside a Mumbai AC local train was filmed throwing a gutka packet in the public transport. The footage not only showed him comprising cleanliness but also posing with a smile and victory sign while refusing to pick it up.

The act upset Mumbaikars who slammed the attitude on the microblogging site and tried to draw the attention of concerned officials. It was noted earlier that when GRP called in, he escaped.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)