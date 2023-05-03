Mumbai: Outrage over video of man throwing gutkha packet on AC local train and refusing to pick up (Watch Video)

On Wednesday, a video went viral of a man throwing a gutkha packet inside a Mumbai AC local train, posing with a smile and victory sign, and then refusing to pick it up. When the GRP was called in, he ran away.

"Watch This Attitude..This man posed with a Smile & V Sign for the video after throwing the gutkha packet inside an Mumbai AC local & refused to pick up. When GRP was called in, he ran away tweeted @mumbaimatterz on Wednesday. The video went viral, and within 10 hours, it received over a lakh impressions.

When contacted, a railway official said, "We saw the tweet and are looking for the offender. It's not yet clear what the time and other details of the incident are, but we are on it."

However, regular local commuters are demanding strict action against the offender. Some users urged everyone to help keep the country clean. "Unless we understand responsibility, nothing will change. People have to understand how to keep the nation healthy," a person wrote.

"We keep asking for better facilities and good infrastructure, but people in our country don't know how to keep it clean and take care of it," said a regular commuter.

"Strict action should be taken on this. This is a lesson to those who make a clean place dirty," tweeted Ravi Anna. Another commuter tweeted, "Whenever he travels next, he can be caught! RPF should not let him go scot-free!" tweeted Vidyut Kaji.

"Gutkha is banned in Mumbai, but there's no fear of the law because nobody takes action. Please give some awards to these people who spit, help to paint public places, FOB, spread diseases like," tweeted Suyog Khude.

"When there is no fear of the law or when one thinks he can buy anything...but to keep our places clean should be more of a civic duty and sense than anything else!!" tweeted Suresh Kumar with Twitter handle @kumarvcs.

"Shameful. How disgusting!" tweeted Manish, another local commuter.

"If possible, send this video and photos to his family and the HR of the company he works for," tweeted GholkarGirija.

"He should be caught and put to clean bathrooms for 7 days as community service," tweeted a Mumbaikar.

"He should be tracked down, and this video should be played in his society premises. Rest all public will take care of him," tweeted a regular commuter.

Apart from that, some commuters also suggested that Mumbai needs a civic police. "Doesn't Mumbai need a civic police with all the rights to impose heavy fines? Look at the railway stations and bus stops with betel/gutkha stains, awful," tweeted Wakar Usmani, a Mumbaikar.

Reacting to his attitude, Shreyash Marulkar tweeted, "He should have been banned for life from railway travel."

Some local commuters want to spread his photographs to make offenders feel guilty about his mistake. "Show his face across all social media handles so that next time, he will think twice before doing this. Also, the railway should fine him for this," tweeted Sunnil Nair with Twitter handle @NairBnair.

Another commuter tweeted, "He must be a regular commuter. Friends, let's find him and make him realize his mistake. Let's join hands and show our Twitter power."

"These are the same people who might go to Western countries and praise the cleanliness they see there but don't realize it's us who have to take care of the city we live in," tweeted Aniket Mhaske.

Similarly, some commuters want the support of society to stop this type of habit of the offender.

"I think if everyone starts taking videos of people littering and then getting them fined, this might stop in a few years," tweeted another commuter.

Apart from that, some commuters also want clean-up marshals at the station. ""Clean up marshals needed to be appointed on Railway station in numbers i am sure railways will earn good revenue with this" tweeted Ameya Sukhi.

Another commuter expressed anger towards celebrities who endorse gutkha. "When public figures like Shahrukh, Akshay, Amitabh Bachchan endorse pan masala and say 'Bolo juban kesari', such things are bound to happen. Heavy fines should be imposed on these people for endorsing poison, and this guy should be punished," tweeted the commuter.