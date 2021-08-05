FPJ Impact: Kashimira police swings into action, construct new cement block; see pics

Almost immediately after The Free Press Journal carried a photo (The Crumbling Block) highlighting the threat of a crash looming over a traffic signal which also accommodates several CCTV cameras, the Kashimira police immediately swung into action and started construction work of a new cement block on Thursday evening.

The existing concrete base had developed deep cracks, shaking the foundation of the tower as locals feared it could crash in any direction at any time.

Check out the pictures: