Mira Bhayandar: Recover property tax or face salary cuts, MBMC instructs officers

After fast-tracking the property tax billing process, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has chalked out an elaborate plan to train its focus on chronic defaulters to enhance its dwindling revenue resources, since a major part of funds have been routed to spend on enhancing medical infrastructure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In a meeting held to review the performance in terms of tax collections, municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole issued standing instructions to concerned tax inspectors and ward officers to intensify the tax collection drive, this tagged with a warning that those failing to achieve the target would have to face salary cuts as a punishment. Apart from intimating the office bearers of housing societies and pasting names of defaulters on the building notice boards, the officers have also been asked to call-up up defaulters and give repeated reminder calls asking them to make the payments in order to avoid penal action such as disconnection of water connections and even sealing of properties for auction to recover the dues.

“The regular collections had already crossed Rs. 38.14 crore till 4, August.

This apart from mopping up more than Rs. 1.52 crore towards collection of taxes levied on mobile phone towers. The total collection stands at more than Rs. 39.66 crore.” said tax officer- Sudam Godse. Notably, the collection during the corresponding period was limited to a little above Rs. 1.41 crore last year.

One of the major revenue generators for the MBMC, tax collections amounting 244 crore has been projected for the current fiscal.

This year, more than Rs. 14.12 crore was received from 31,326 taxpayers via digital payments. For the past 3-4 months, the tax department is aggressively implementing the drive to achieve the target.

Last year the target was set at Rs. 232 crore and the MBMC managed to mop only Rs. 175 crore.