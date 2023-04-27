FPJ Impact: After report on unprecedented crowd travelling from Mumbai to Gorakhpur, Rly announces 8 additional trains

Mumbai: CSMT teems with passengers travelling north amid summer vacation rush | FPJ

Mumbai: A day after FPJ reported on the chaos caused by an unprecendent crowd travelling to Gorakhpur from the city, Railway announced eight additional weekly Jansadharan special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur.

The Railway also announced special services from Pune to Danpur region to clear extra rush of passengers during vacation.

Central Railway has already announced running of 900 Summer Specials and with these additional unreserved specials, the total number of summer specials this year will be 916.

The details of 16 specials are as under:

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Gorakhpur Weekly Unreserved Special (8 trips)

01123: Weekly unreserved special will depart Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 hrs every Friday from 28.04.2023 to 19.05.2023 (4trips) and will arrive Gorakhpur at 18.55 hrs the next day.

01124: Weekly unreserved special will depart Gorakhpur at 21.15 hrs every Saturday from 29.04.2023 to 20.05.2023 (4 trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07.25 hrs third day.

Composition: 20 General Second Class, 1General Second Class cum Guard's Brake Van and 1 Generator Van.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.

Pune - Danapur Weekly Weekly Unreserved Special trains (8 trips)

01121: Weekly unreserved special will depart Pune at 16.15 hrs on every Sunday from 30.04.2023 to 21.05.2023(4 trips) and will arrive Danapur at 22.45 hrs next day.

01122: Weekly unreserved special will depart Danapur at 00.15 hrs on every Tuesday from 02.05.2023 to 23.05.2023 (4 trips) and will arrive Pune at 12.05 hrs next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn. and Buxar.

Composition: 20 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class cum Guard's Brake Vans.

Railway's statement

Passengers are requested to note that all the above trains will run as UNRESERVED and to be booked through UTS system with normal charges as applicable for superfast mail/express trains.

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers are advised to follow COVID appropriate behaviour for their and other’s safety.