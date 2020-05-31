FPJ Fast Facts: With Maharashtra govt phasing out lockdown, here's what's allowed and what's not allowed in Mumbai

On Sunday the Maharashtra government announced guidelines to gradually bring the state out of the COVID-19 induced lockdown that has been in place for over two months. There will however be another month-long phase of lockdown for containment zones within the state.
However, there are still some restrictions that remain in place for the state that has seen the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The government has also placed additional restrictions on some areas that have been affected greatly, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Aurangabad.
Here's what is allowed and not allowed in Mumbai as per the Maharashtra government:
1. Travel: Air, train and metro travel is not allowed in Mumbai. Incidentally, inter-state road movement is also not allowed. International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA will remain banned for the state.
Both inter-district and intra-district plying of buses is not allowed in the capital city.
2. Educational institutions: Schools, colleges and all other educational institutions will remain shut in Mumbai.
3. Hotels: Hotels and restaurants will continue to remain shut in Mumbai.
4. Religious congregations: According to the state government, places of worship will remain shut, and religious congregations will not be allowed in Mumbai.
5. Shops and malls: Shopping Malls will not open in Mumbai, but markets and shops can re-open from June 5.
6. Work and reopening of offices: Government offices in Mumbai can resume work with 15% of their strength or 15 people, whichever is higher. Private offices can resume work with 10% strength from June 8.
7. Public spaces: Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will continue to remain shut. Outdoor activities can resume from third June in Mumbai. People are however expected to maintain social distancing norms, wear masks and take other precautions.
8. Barber shops, spas, salons, beauty parlours will remain shut across the state.
9. Large congregations and events: Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, and cultural functions and large congregations will not be allowed in the state.
