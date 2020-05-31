FPJ Fast Facts: With Maharashtra govt phasing out lockdown, here's what's allowed and what's not allowed in Mumbai

Here's what is allowed and not allowed in Mumbai as per the Maharashtra government:

1. Travel: Air, train and metro travel is not allowed in Mumbai. Incidentally, inter-state road movement is also not allowed. International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA will remain banned for the state.

Both inter-district and intra-district plying of buses is not allowed in the capital city.

2. Educational institutions: Schools, colleges and all other educational institutions will remain shut in Mumbai.

3. Hotels: Hotels and restaurants will continue to remain shut in Mumbai.

4. Religious congregations: According to the state government, places of worship will remain shut, and religious congregations will not be allowed in Mumbai.

5. Shops and malls: Shopping Malls will not open in Mumbai, but markets and shops can re-open from June 5.

6. Work and reopening of offices: Government offices in Mumbai can resume work with 15% of their strength or 15 people, whichever is higher. Private offices can resume work with 10% strength from June 8.