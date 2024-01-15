FPJ Face To Face: 'Zero Tolerance Policy Against Corruption,' Says MBMC Chief

MBMC Chief Sanjay Shripatrao Katkar | Sanjay Shripatrao Katkar/ X

The term of the corporators in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) ended in August 2022. With elections delayed, the civic body's control fell into the hands of the commissioner. With Sanjay Shripatrao Katkar at the helm, the MBMC has its second administrator, who took charge in August 2023.

About Sanjay Shripatrao Katkar

Katkar, a 2014 batch IAS officer, has held key positions like Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation deputy CEO, Aurangabad Industrial Township Ltd joint MD and deputy commissioner (revenue), Nashik.

Talking to The Free Press Journal's Suresh Golani, he spoke at length about his future endeavours for the twin city.

The tenure of elected representatives has ended. Does it impact the day-to-day lives of citizens?

Corporators definitely play an important role for citizens, but the administration has risen to the situation. It's taking extra efforts to ensure proper civic amenities and better infrastructure to the populace. Our personnel are doing their best to fill the void. Corruption allegations have been a contentious issue for the MBMC.

What is your way ahead to tackle this menace?

After assuming charge, my mindset was very clear to adopt a policy of zero tolerance against corruption and appeasement. Apart from reviewing tenders and other related work to weed out any type of anomalies, my first step was to launch the e-office system for quick disposal of approvals and sanctions. Besides enhanced productivity, the system helps to track files in a simplified and transparent manner.

Just five months after taking over the reins of the civic body, you have been tasked to frame the budget. What are the challenges and how do you look at the MBMC’s call on public suggestions on budget?

Yes, the challenge of augmenting income and tapping new avenues for revenue generation remains before us. However, we are doing our homework to be well-prepared on all aspects. Apart from a thrust on completing ongoing developmental projects anlaunching essential ones, the budget will be incorporated with realistic figures and achievable time-bound targets. Public opinion will provide in-depth feedback, making the budget more inclusive.

You often participate in field works like deep clean drives, surprise inspections and spot visits while performing your administrative duties. Which of the two is more challenging?

Both things have their own challenges. While fieldwork helps in direct interaction with the citizens and understanding the ground realities, some little-known situations come up, and you have to take on-the-spot decision.

Although the condition of roads have improved, some new cement roads have developed cracks. How do you think the issue can be addressed?

It has come to light that some contractors are indulging in inferior quality work, which will not be tolerated. Third party audit is in force and erring contractors will be blacklisted. Some of the major issues are garbage disposal, regular water supply, protection of environment, better education, modern fire fighting system and convenient public transport.

What's an effective solution for them?

While electric buses, mechanical sweeping machines and mist spray cannons have been inducted to curb air pollution, the fire brigade is regularly upgraded with modern infrastructure like bikes that can traverse through narrow lanes. New fleet of garbage vans have been launched to ensure dry and wet garbage is ferried separately to the processing plant. Overhauling of the entire internal pipe network system is underway as it will be linked with the Surya project, which will permanently end the water woes of the twin-city. Efforts are underway to match the standard of education at MBMC schools with private institutions.

How do you plan to weed out the rising menace of illegal hawkers?

Our ward officers are conducting eviction drives on a regular basis to get rid of the encroachers.

As municipal commissioner, what is your message for citizens?

I would like to wish a prosperous new year to the citizens. I assure them that the MBMC is devotedly working to provide enhanced civic amenities and seek their support to keep the twin-city greener and cleaner.