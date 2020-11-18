FPJ Exclusive: Maharashtra toys with idea of being a toy export hub

Mumbai: Maharashtra, which contributes 32.6 per cent of the country’s toys and games export share with 18.7 per cent CAGR, proposes to set up toy clusters at Khalapur, Shahapur, Nashik, Malegaon, Solapur and other places. These sites have been zeroed in because of the existing ecosystem -- proximity to plastic, textile and electronic manufacturers. The state government aims to make Maharashtra a toy manufacture and export hub.

This was revealed by the state government at an interactive session organised on Wednesday by the Prime Minister’s Office. This was in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to startups and entrepreneurs, to develop innovative “toys and games, for India, and of India” to meet domestic demand and increase its share in the global toy business.

Maharashtra’s toys and games exports rose to $76.31 million in 2019-20, from $32.97 million in 2017-18 and it specialises in modern toy manufacture, like computer and video games, science kits, math lab kits, educational building blocks and plastic toys. Most of these originate from the 150 micro, small and medium enterprises based around Mumbai. Large retail outlets, such as Hamleys and Crossword, are present in major cities in the state.

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation CEO P Anbalagan told The Free Press Journal, “The state commands a dominant position in the toys industry. Mumbai alone accounts for 30 per cent of toy sales in India while 32 per cent of toy exports happen from Maharashtra. With a conducive ecosystem of raw materials, vendor base and export competitiveness, Maharashtra will surely make a great impact in attracting investments in the toys industry.’’

Further, the MIDC has argued that the presence of the All India Toy Manufacturing Association in Mumbai could be advantageous for bulk sourcing of raw materials and inputs.

The state government has also pointed out that it offers single-window clearance, plug-and-play infrastructure and 'Maha Parwana', to avoid procedural delays. In addition, the availability of key inputs such as textiles and fibres, plastic and polymers has been a non-issue while the well-established electronics and textile manufacturing ecosystem will help augment the video game and plush toy categories.

According to the state government and the MIDC, a burgeoning domestic market in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and access to international markets through proximity to the JNPT and Dighi ports will help attract investors in the toy industry.