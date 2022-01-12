FPJ EXCLUSIVE: Maha Govt proposes 100% waiver in Motor Vehicle Tax for school buses from April 2020 to Sept 2021

There is good news for school bus operators in Maharashtra. The state transport department has proposed a 100% waiver in the payment of Motor Vehicle Tax from April 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021, against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown introduced by the government.

The state cabinet on Wednesday will take up the transport department’s proposal for approval.

A senior transport department official told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The department charges Motor Vehicle Tax of Rs 100 per seat per year. This means for a 40 seat vehicle, the Motor Vehicle Tax of Rs 4,000 per year is recovered. However, considering the pandemic and the lockdown, the department has proposed a 100% waiver in the Motor Vehicle Tax for school buses from April 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021, as the schools were closed. The government will lose a revenue of Rs 8.50 crore due to the proposed waiver.’’ He said this small gesture is to help out the school bus operators who are passing through financial stress.

The officer said the department had received a series of representations demanding waiver in Motor Vehicle Tax.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 06:00 AM IST