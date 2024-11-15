FPJ Exclusive: Jeena Yahan, Marna Yahan, BJP Ke Alawa Jana Kahan: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Interview

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File

Why do you think the slogan 'Batenge toh Katenge' is important in this election? Ajit Pawar has objected to this slogan?

It seems Ajit Pawar doesn’t understand the meaning of this. When Indian society was divided by language, region, and caste, foreign powers took advantage and ruled over us. As the Prime Minister said, the unity of 350 OBC communities is important. If they split, they would lose their strength. Similarly, 54 tribes form the ST community, and if they separate, they too would lose their power. It seems the Congress is trying to create such divisions.

Is 'Batenge toh Katenge' limited only to OBC and ST?

The Congress party implemented the strategy of ‘vote jihad’ in the Lok Sabha, which benefitted the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Putting up banners on mosques and saying “if this is not done, ye Allah ke khilaf hai?” is that secular? This is vote jihad. Following this, the All India Ulema Board presented 17 demands to the MVA. If a community starts exerting pressure in this way, your existence will be at risk. “If we stay united, we stay safe” is the answer to vote jihad. We are not against the Muslim community, but if targeting a specific community’s votes is the strategy to win elections, we will not allow it.

Did you give many of your candidates to ally parties?

We didn’t just give candidates to ally parties; we fielded candidates for all parties. In the first list of Shiv Sena, we had 17 candidates. We purposely allocated candidates to our ally parties.

Did the issue of the red Constitution backfire on Congress?

Yes, it backfired on them 100%. In a Latin American country, elections were fought using a similar approach with a constitution, and this is a strategy copied from there. In Nagpur, Congress was exposed when it was revealed that the red Constitution had blank pages inside. Amit Thackeray is contesting from Mahim, and Modi held a rally there.

Who are you supporting in Mahim?

We wanted to support Amit Thackeray. However, if we had not fielded a candidate, all the votes would have gone to Shiv Sena (UBT). This would have resulted in the loss of one seat. Nawab Malik said that after this election, Ajit Pawar will be the kingmaker, and some equations might change.

What equations do you think might change? We do not consider those making such statements as part of the Mahayuti alliance. Will you be promoted at the Centre after this election?

Jeena yahan, marna yahan, BJP ke alawa jana kahan. I will do whatever the BJP decides.

What would be the decision about the Chief Minister’s post after the election?

Nothing has been decided yet. The national presidents of all three parties will discuss with the leaders in Delhi and then make a decision.

There is a discussion about a meeting at Adani’s house regarding the formation of the government in 2019. Who all were present at that meeting?

Yes, the meeting did take place, but it took place in New Delhi, not at Adani’s house. The meeting included Amit Shah, Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar, and myself. In that meeting, it was decided that since we were not aligning with Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP would form the government. At that time, the government’s term was ending, so Sharad Pawar suggested imposing President’s Rule. He said he would tour Maharashtra and then, after understanding the situation, would offer support for a stable government. On November 11, I received a call from Sharad Pawar, and he said, “I am sending Ajit Pawar to you. You decide who will be the Guardian Minister.” Ministers were also decided, but later, they reversed their decision.

In a meeting, did Amit Shah indicate that you would be made the CM?

I am leading here. When he said, “Make BJP win, we must win, Devendra must win,” the meaning was clear that we need to secure victory.

Is the RSS supporting you in this election?

The RSS never participates directly in elections. However, all organisations that share the RSS ideology are with us. Rahul Gandhi has demanded a caste-based census.

What is your opinion on this?

We have no opposition to a caste-based census. We just don’t want it to be used as a tool in elections.

Ajit Pawar mentioned that you showed him the irrigation scam file when you were the CM. After that, you were accused of breaching confidentiality. What exactly happened?

Supriya Sule has never been in the government, so she doesn’t understand things like confidentiality. This file can be accessed by anyone under the Right to Information Act. When Ajit Pawar accused me of targeting him, I told him that the inquiry was initiated by the Prithviraj Chavan government. He was surprised to hear that In the same breath, Fadnavis didn’t shy away from discussing his interactions with Ajit Pawar during the earlier tenure, admitting he had shown the irrigation scam files to Pawar when he was Chief Minister.

This comment was a thinly veiled swipe at Supriya Sule, calling out her lack of government experience and knowledge of political confidentiality. As Maharashtra’s political landscape intensifies, Fadnavis acknowledged that despite their dominance in both state and national politics, his party cannot win elections alone.

Thus, alliances with other parties have been necessary to secure a stro n - ger foothold. In the interview, Fadnavis also addressed key issues like caste-based census, leadership decisions, and the Maratha vote, revealing much about his strategies for navigating Mahara - shtra’s complex political currents