FPJ Exclusive: Dadar's IT Park Turns Into Garment Market, BMC Issues Notice To 450 Traders

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued notices to as many as 450 traders in Dadar for converting an IT Park into a garment market. An 11-acre plot on Senapati Bapat Marg near Dadar railway station on the west side was reserved for an IT park by the state government a few years ago to attract investments from the IT sector. Additional FSI too was sanctioned as an incentive to build IT parks. However, instead of starting an IT park, all the premises were purchased by garment traders. The complex has four buildings each with multiple storeys.

BMC issues notices

The BMC issued notices under sections 351, 352, 352 A and 354 A of the BMC Act to 130 garment traders in Bhavani Plaza building,

40 notices to those in Om Annexe, 140 notices to businessmen in Autonic Plaza and 140 notices to occupants of Palai commercial building. A total of 450 notices were issued in July, 2023. Many of the traders have also build illegal mezzanine floors and made illegal alterations. But, even after sending the notices the BMC has not bothered to do any follow up. Former minister Anil Parab said: "An inquiry into this mega scam needs to be conducted and action should be taken not only against the garment traders but also against BMC officials who have failed to act against these businessmen."

Violations being treated seriously: BMC engg

Rajesh Rathod, Assistant engineer of BMC's G -North ward in whose jurisdiction the garment shops are located, said, "Notices for change of user (from IT to garments) have been issued. The violations are being treated seriously as they exceed the approved plan. Fines have been imposed." Regarding the delay in action, he stated, "We lack proper documents of the traders. Once they are submitted, further processes will commence. The assessment department will proceed accordingly."

The misuse of Floor Space Index (FSI) benefits intended for IT park construction further exacerbates the issue. Interestingly, chief minister Eknath Shinde, who is in charge of IT portfolio, Uday Samant, minister for industries, and Deepak Kesarkar, guardian minister of Mumbai City, are all maintaining studied silence on this scam.

Jai Shrungarpure, an MNS activist from Dadar, said, "The IT park could have provided employment to a large number of educated youths. Its shocking that garment shops have come up there."

Notice Issued to:

