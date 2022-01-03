e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Virat Kohli misses 2nd Test due to spasmCOVID-19: India reports 33,750 new cases,123 deaths in last 24 hours COVID-19: Preparations in full swing at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo centre to vaccinate children aged 15-18 years Massive fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, 8 fire engines rushed to the spot
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 11:45 PM IST

FPJ Exclusive: Check Mumbai's first two children from 15-18 age group who received their COVID-19 vaccination; here's what they said

Sherine Raj
Advertisement

As students lined up at the BKC Covid Centre to get vaccinated, teachers picked two of them to be the first Mumbai children in the 15-18 years’ age group to receive their first shot of Covaxin.

The Free Press Journal spoke to the duo:

TANUJA MAKADWALA, 15, Class X, Shastri Nagar Mumbai Public Secondary School, Santacruz

“I’m very happy that I’m vaccinated and am feeling very safe now. Earlier, we were worried that we might contract the virus and spread it to our friends and families but now I’m feeling happy and safe. I feel proud to be the first student to get vaccinated. At first, my mom was worried about the vaccine but she did some research on the subject and spoke to doctors and teachers who assured her that the vaccine was good for her child and there was nothing to be afraid of. Therefore, I would like to tell everyone who is under 18 years of age, you must go and get vaccinated, there is nothing to be afraid of and once you do so, you will be safer.”

Advertisement

RAJAN BARI, 15, Class X, Shastri Nagar Mumbai Public Secondary School, Santacruz

“Before, I would feel scared to travel or visit people thinking that we might infect each other. But now I feel relaxed and safe because I’m vaccinated. I will be administered the second dose after 28 days and will then be fully vaccinated. I would like to tell other youngsters that do not be scared of being vaccinated, it will hurt for a minute or two but then it will be fine.”

ALSO READ

COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC vaccinates 8,870 children between 15 and 18 years on day one COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC vaccinates 8,870 children between 15 and 18 years on day one
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 11:46 PM IST
Advertisement