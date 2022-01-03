COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC vaccinates 8,870 children between 15 and 18 years on day one

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) started the vaccination drive for children between 15 and 18 years on Monday at 206 schools across the city. On day one, around 8,870 children were vaccinated under the civic body’s jurisdiction. The civic body has planned to vaccinate around 8,000 to 10,000 children per day.

Apart from schools, the civic body has also set up two dedicated centres at ESIC Hospital Vashi for the vaccination of children.

Following a decision to vaccinate children between 15 and 18 years, the civic body conducted a survey and found that there are a total of 72,823 students born in 2007 or earlier and they are enrolled in 206 municipal and private schools across the city.

Health workers from 23 Urban Health posts of NMMC were deputed at all these schools to inoculate these children with the vaccines. “We have deputed experienced civic health workers and doctors in each to vaccinate children as per the central government and state government guidelines,” said Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner.

According to officials from the civic Health Department, the vaccination is scheduled to be carried out from January 3 to 10 in the schools under the jurisdiction through 23 UHP. “We have planned to vaccinate 8,000 to 10,000 students daily and for this trained health workers have been deputed to the civic health centres,” said an official from the civic Health Department.

Meanwhile, all school managements were asked to provide necessary space and other facilities for the special vaccination sessions at their school premises. “The schools were already asked to inform the parents to accompany their children and carry mobile for registration,” said the official.

Even parents can also register the name of their children on the government's Cowin portal. “We are putting our best to vaccinate the citizens as early as possible. For the convenience of students and parents, vaccination has been arranged in all the schools and these students will be given the first dose of Covaxin,” said Bangar.

Meanwhile, under the NMMC 100 percent of eligible citizens have already been given the first dose and 87 percent have taken both doses.

