FPJ EXCLUSIVE: Builder Niranjan Hiranandani Proposes Ambitious Plan To Make Mumbai Slum-Free In Five Years

Niranjan Hiranandani | File

Noted builder Niranjan Hiranandani (73) has proposed a new plan to make Mumbai slum-free in five years. He was recently-appointed chairman of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) which is an autonomous body under the Union ministry of housing & urban affairs.

Hiranandani to the FPJ that the acres of land now occupied by slum-dwellers should be auctioned to the highest bidder after rehabilating them in decent homes. Problems currently plaguing slum redevelopment projects should be removed on a top priority basis. Slum dwellers should not be allowed to stall rehab plans which are for their own benefit. He his was a vastly upgraded slum Rehab plan with a holistic view encompassing the whole of Greater Mumbai.

Hiranandani said the sale of the land thus vacated will yield at least Rs 20,000 crore for the state government which can be used for upgrading the city.

He said the commissioning of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be a game-changer for the people and the real estate industry. The Hiranandani Group has already purchased several acres of land across the harbour to build a large township. The construction of the Navi Mumbai international airport and improved connectivity by Metro railways will change the face of Navi Mumbai and areas upto Karjat and beyond. The need is to implement all these projects in a mission mode.