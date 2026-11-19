Thane, November 19, 2026: The Bombay High Court has questioned the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) over its failure to formally constitute a statutory Tree Authority and directed the civic body to complete the process within three weeks. The court's intervention has brought renewed attention to concerns over large-scale tree felling in Thane in the name of infrastructure development.

Following the court's decision, environmental activists and concerned citizens gathered at Waghbil Naka on Thursday to welcome and appreciate the High Court's intervention. The gathering was organised to express their relief and support for the judicial directions, with participants sharing their concerns about environmental protection and unplanned development in Thane. Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal (FPJ), they described the decision as an encouraging step towards safeguarding the city's green cover.

#WATCH | Bombay High Court's Tree Authority Directive Welcomed by Citizens, Activists at Waghbil NakaReported by @sayyed_fariyal #ThaneNews #TMC #Maharashtra #Development https://t.co/PLYkq9FEHo — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 19, 2026

Court Questions Absence Of Tree Authority

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by environmental activist and advocate Rohit Joshi, questioned why the Tree Authority had not yet been formally established despite the process reportedly having been initiated.

The petitioner argued that in the absence of a properly constituted Tree Authority, the Municipal Commissioner can independently grant permission for the felling of only up to 25 trees. Proposals involving more than 25 trees must be placed before the Tree Authority for approval. However, the petition alleged that permissions involving a much larger number of trees had been granted despite the authority not being formally constituted.

Speaking exclusively to FPJ, petitioner Rohit Joshi said, "There is no properly constituted Tree Authority in Thane, yet thousands of trees have been felled in the name of development. As per the law, the Commissioner can grant permission for the felling of only up to 25 trees, after which the matter must be placed before the Tree Authority. But without proper authority, thousands of trees have already been felled in Thane by the Commissioner's permission. We are very hopeful following the Bombay High Court's decision and believe that we will continue this fight to protect Thane's environment."

PIL Challenges Ring Metro Tree Permissions

The PIL challenges tree-felling and transplantation permissions granted for the Thane Ring Metro project, particularly along the Rayladevi Lake-to-Balkum stretch. According to the petition, permission was granted for the felling of 519 trees and transplantation of 2,613 trees, affecting a total of 3,132 trees. The petitioner has alleged that the permissions were granted arbitrarily and sought their cancellation.

The petition also questioned a resolution passed on June 17, 2026, appointing the Municipal Commissioner as the chairperson of the Tree Authority, followed by permissions granted on August 24 under Section 8(3) of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975.

During the hearing, the court questioned the delay in constituting the authority and directed the civic body to submit a detailed compliance report. It further cautioned the Commissioner against granting tree-felling permissions beyond the prescribed jurisdiction. The matter has been adjourned until December 21, while the court clarified that the validity of permissions already granted would remain open for consideration.

Citizens Welcome Court's Intervention

Bhushan Chauhan, a young participant present at the gathering, said, "We are not against development, but we oppose real estate-driven and unplanned development that is creating an ecological imbalance in society. Development should not come at the cost of the environment."

Senior citizen Aruna Nayak highlighted the deteriorating air quality in the city and questioned the civic body's response to growing pollution concerns. "Thane's air quality has become so poor that even people who do not smoke are exposed to the harmful effects of pollution. It feels as though our lungs are turning black. Why is the Thane Municipal Corporation not taking stronger measures to address this issue?" she said.

Advocate Radhika Prakash Rane, who was also present at the gathering, said citizens had repeatedly raised their voices against the Ring Metro project. "We have taken to the streets several times under the banner of Thanekar Against Ring Metro. The High Court's intervention has brought us much-needed relief. We are thankful to the court and will continue raising our voices on these issues," she told FPJ.

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Residents Seek Infrastructure Assessment

Namrata Sharma, another participant, called for a comprehensive assessment of Thane's existing transport infrastructure before proceeding with major projects such as the Ring Metro. She said the government should conduct a survey to determine how many people travel daily from Ghodbunder Road to Thane railway station and assess whether the existing infrastructure is adequate.

"Authorities should first understand the actual commuting requirements of citizens and improve the existing infrastructure before planning another major project like the Ring Metro," she said.

The gathering at Waghbil Naka reflected citizens' appreciation of the High Court's intervention, with participants expressing hope that the directions would ensure greater accountability in tree-felling permissions and encourage a more balanced approach towards infrastructure development and environmental conservation in Thane.

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