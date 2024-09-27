FPJ Dialogue: 'Satellite Service Will Help Manage Natural Disasters Effectively,' Says Maharashtra Minister Anil Patil

Anil Bhaidas Patil, Relief and Rehabilitation, Disaster Management Minister visits FPJ office | SALMAN ANSARI

Maharashtra’s Relief and Rehabilitation Minister, Anil Patil, emphasised the need for a dedicated satellite service to effectively manage natural disasters like floods and heavy rains. During a visit to the Free Press Journal office on Thursday, Patil stated that an investment of approximately Rs 200 crore is necessary to launch a satellite that could greatly improve disaster preparedness.

“The satellite would provide early warnings of impending heavy rainfall and deliver real-time images of affected regions, enabling timely relief efforts,” Patil explained. He also highlighted the potential for rapid assessments of crop damage and property loss.

Expressing frustration over bureaucratic delays that have stalled the project, Patil criticised the lack of seriousness among senior officials regarding the use of satellites in disaster management. “No state in India has yet adopted this approach. We must overcome the red tape,” he remarked.

Patil also emphasised the importance of education in disaster preparedness, suggesting that students in grades seven and eight should be taught how to protect themselves, their families and livestock during emergencies.

In the past two and a half years, the Maharashtra government has allocated Rs17,000 crore in compensation to approximately 1.69 crore farmers affected by floods. The compensation for regular farmers has increased from Rs8,500 to Rs13,600 per two hectares, while horticultural crop compensation has risen from Rs17,000 to Rs27,000 per hectare. For perennial crops, the compensation has increased from Rs22,500 to Rs36,000.

Addressing the landslide risks, Patil noted that the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and IIT have identified 8,500 landslide-prone areas in Maharashtra, with 485 of these being inhabited. He stated that detailed plans would be prepared soon, with the aim of securing most vulnerable locations before the next monsoon.

He commended the BMC for its effective rainwater management strategies, including the use of suction pumps and large storage tanks.

Patil also highlighted advancements in fire safety, including the introduction of compact vehicles for the fire brigade to navigate narrow streets and the use of modified drones for firefighting in high-rise buildings. He proposed deploying robots for rescue operations in situations like the recent waterfall drowning in Lonavala.

When asked about the NCP's prospects in the upcoming assembly elections, Patil expressed confidence in securing a respectable number of seats. He emphasised that development will be the central focus of their manifesto and called for better alignment between the state and central governments to drive progress effectively.

Additionally, he highlighted the Ladki Bahin Scheme's positive impact on rural economies and women's financial independence. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has initiated plans to install underground cables in coastal areas of Konkan, which frequently experience power outages during the monsoon.