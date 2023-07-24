 Mumbai News: 'Submit Proposal For Protective Walls In City Within 10 Days' Instructs Anil Patil
In a proactive step towards avoiding Irshalwadi-like disaster that took place last week, Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation Anil Patil instructed officials to submit proposal within 10 days.

Abhijit MulyeUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
article-image

Proposals for building of protective walls in the landslide-prone areas of Mumbai should be submitted within 10 days, Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Anil Patil instructed the officials concerned on Monday as he conducted a special meeting for Mumbai and Thane.

The issue was discussed in the assembly last week after the Irshalwadi tragedy.

All localities in Mumbai and surrounding areas must be protected under the scheme

"All the localities in Mumbai city, suburbs and Thane, that are provided with all the civic amenities, though they are on private land and if they are covered under the slums act should be protected under this scheme. For that duly completed proposals should be submitted through district disaster management authority within 10 days," Patil said.

Principle Secretary for Relief and Rehabilitation Aseemkumar Gupta, Additional Municipal Commissioner of BMC Sudhakar Shinde, Mumbai Suburban district collector Rajendra Bhosale, Prashant Rode of TMC and other officers were present at the occasion.

Probable issues and emergency scenarios that might pop up during the monsoon period too were discussed at the meeting.

