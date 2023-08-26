 FPJ Cyber Secure: Two Held For Transferring ₹163 Crore From Bank Account Through Fake Cheques, Forged Signatures
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Cyber Secure: Two Held For Transferring ₹163 Crore From Bank Account Through Fake Cheques, Forged Signatures

FPJ Cyber Secure: Two Held For Transferring ₹163 Crore From Bank Account Through Fake Cheques, Forged Signatures

The arrested accused are Tamil Selvan, 42, and Pramod Singh, 45, both residents of Ghodbunder Road, Thane.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
FPJ Cyber Secure | FPJ

Mumbai: The South Mumbai cyber police have arrested two persons for transferring ₹1.63 crore from a bank account through fake cheques with forged signatures. The accused had requested the transfer to the firm account of one YS Apparels through CTS (cheque truncation system) so that the message does not go to the account holder.

The complainant in the matter is chief manager of Bank of Baroda, Prasanna Kumar Jha, 45. The account belongs to one Javed Aslam. The arrested accused are Tamil Selvan, 42, and Pramod Singh, 45, both residents of Ghodbunder Road, Thane.

The police said that the bank received online information that a request to clear cheques of amount higher than ₹5 lakh from Aslam’s account could be transferred without informing him. It has been found that after ₹1.63 crore was transferred to Selvan’s YS Apparels, ₹1.16 crore was further transferred to the bank account of a person named Krishna Dalai and ₹5 lakh to the bank account of Pramod Singh. The police are looking for Dalai.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Senior Citizen Loses ₹1 Lakh To Electricity Bill Fraud
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 'Japanese Industry Keen On Coming To India,' Says Fadnavis

Mumbai News: 'Japanese Industry Keen On Coming To India,' Says Fadnavis

Mumbai News: Adani Group Offers ₹5,000 Cr for Purandar Airport Land Acquisition

Mumbai News: Adani Group Offers ₹5,000 Cr for Purandar Airport Land Acquisition

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Cop In Fake Encounter Case

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Cop In Fake Encounter Case

Mumbai: Cops Make Fourth Arrest In Music Firm CEO Kidnapping Case, MLA Prakash Surve’s Son Still...

Mumbai: Cops Make Fourth Arrest In Music Firm CEO Kidnapping Case, MLA Prakash Surve’s Son Still...

Mumbai News: Cannabis Worth ₹5 Lakh Seized; 5 Family Members Held

Mumbai News: Cannabis Worth ₹5 Lakh Seized; 5 Family Members Held