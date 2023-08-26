FPJ Cyber Secure: Senior Citizen Loses ₹1 Lakh To Electricity Bill Fraud | Representative photo

Mira Bhayandar: A 64-year-old senior citizen from Mira Road became the latest target of cyber criminals who cheated him of more than Rs 1 lakh by issuing fake warnings of snapping power connections owing to unpaid bills.

In his complaint to the police, the senior citizen; who earlier worked as a sub-broker in the stock market, stated that he received a message from an unknown number that the electric supply to his residential flat would be disconnected owing to non-payment of arrears. The message was tagged with a helpline number on which the complainant established contact. The call was received by a person who introduced himself as an official of the power supply company and claimed that Rs. 12 was pending towards his bill which could lead to disconnection of electricity to his flat.

Duped while trying to pay Rs 12 pending bill

The cyber-crook offered to help in making the payment and asked the complainant to click a link and pay the amount. The complainant complied and paid Rs. 12 through his credit card. Within a few minutes Rs. 1,11,653 was deducted from his account via two fraudulent shopping transactions. The cyber crook had apparently made him install a remote access application to take control over his mobile phone and bank accounts.

An offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act of 2000 has been registered against the unidentified caller at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road. Further investigations were on.

