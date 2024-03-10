FPJ Cyber Secure: SoBo Resident Loses ₹3.04 Lakh In E-Challan Scam For Alleged Traffic Violation

A South Mumbai resident received a notification on their mobile instructing them to settle an e-challan fine for violating traffic rules. The message included a link to an app, prompting the individual to make the payment. Upon downloading the app, Rs 3.04 lakh was debited from their account.

Details of case

As per details from Gamdevi police, the complainant, Rajesh Hanumandas Baheti (57), reported that he received a message on his mobile on February 25th. The message indicated that the traffic department issued an e-challan for his vehicle, citing a violation of traffic rules.

Bahut said in the complainant that with this message there was a link to an app named Vahanparivahann.apk which was asked to download. Recently he downloaded this app and tried to pay the fine through it, but he could not pay the amount.

According to the complainant, on March 1, when Baheti was in his office in Worli, he received a message that Rs 10,000 had been debited from his bank account. Before Baheti could understand anything, a total of Rs 3.04 lakh had been debited from his bank account.

After this, Rajesh Hanumandas Baheti lodged a complaint at Gamdevi Police Station. The police officer said that Rs 3.04 lakh was debited from Bahenti's bank account in total 30 times.

A police officer said that they are investigating the matter by registering an FIR under Section 420 of the IPC and the IT Act. The complainant lives in Peddar Road and is a business