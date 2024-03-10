FPJ Cyber Secure: FIR Filed Against Fraudster Impersonating FedEx Representative In Courier Scam

An FIR has been filed, citing pertinent sections of the IPC, against an individual who engaged in fraud. The person provided false information about a counterfeit courier, claiming it contained drugs, all while posing as a representative of the courier company. The complainant grew suspicious when the money sent for inspection was not refunded. Subsequently, the complainant, who refrained from answering questions, lodged the FIR.

Details of case

As per information provided by the police, on March 2, around 9 am, the complainant received a call claiming to be from the customer care center of FedEx International Courier Company, Andheri. The caller stated that a parcel sent from India to Russia had returned, but the complainant denied sending any such parcel. The caller alleged that an illegal courier, containing drugs, sent in the complainant's name, was seized by the Mumbai Cyber Crime Department, and the complainant's statement is required on this matter.

The accused informed the complainant about an impending case under the Drugs Act and insisted on obtaining their statement. The unidentified individual added that cooperation in verifying the account for illegal transactions would lead to acquittal. Subsequently, the complainant agreed and provided their bank account number.Subsequently, the defendant requested the installation of the Skype app and sought the account number. They dialed the Skype account linked to the complainant's ID from mumbaicybercrimedept84.gov.in, acquiring the necessary information.

FPJ Cyber Secure |

The accused assured the complainant that the bank account would be analysed, and the money would be returned within 15 to 20 minutes. Consequently, the complainant transferred Rs 4.83 lakh to the provided bank account.

When the promised return didn't happen, the complainant filed a complaint at Dadar police station.