FPJ Cyber Secure: Seven-Month Chase Ends As Andheri Police Nab Cyber Fraud Mastermind

The Andheri police have apprehended the primary suspect in a cyber fraud case after a seven-month-long pursuit. The accused had been on the run during this period. The victim, a 29-year-old man employed by a private company and residing in Andheri West, was duped of ₹60,000 by the accused. The fraudster posed as an employee of Bajaj Finance Company and, under the guise of an online policy and loan offer, tricked the complainant. The accused, identified as Kiran Mane (32), was arrested. However, his accomplice is still at large.

Caller falsely claimed to be from Bajaj Finance

In February 2023, the victim received a call from an unknown number, during which the caller falsely claimed to represent Bajaj Finance Company. The imposter offered a loan and recommended insurance policies. The victim was assured that obtaining a policy would guarantee loan approval and was instructed to transfer funds to a specified bank account. The victim complied with these instructions.

Subsequently, the caller informed the victim that his mother fell into the senior category, necessitating the purchase of an additional policy. Falling for the deception, the victim transferred a total of ₹60,000 to the fraudster.

Evasive response from fraudster

As doubts began to arise regarding the promised loan, the victim received evasive responses from the fraudster. Realizing that he had been swindled, the victim reported the case to the Andheri police, providing all the relevant details and sections under which the fraud occurred.

After an exhaustive seven-month search, the Andheri police managed to apprehend Kiran Mane, the main culprit, while his accomplice remains on the loose.