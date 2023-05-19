FPJ cyber secure: Senior citizen duped of ₹70,000 in online fraud | representative pic

Mumbai: The Kandivali police station have registered a case against an unknown person for allegedly duping a senior citizen of Rs70,000. The accused posed as an employee of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Kantilal Jerajani, 61, was not receiving a pension for a long time and he decided to find a helpline number for redressing the issue. He called on a number found on Google and a man who identified himself as Pankaj Shrivastav, an employee of EPFO convinced him to download an app and fill in the details provided by Shrivastav. The victim also paid Rs10 as a “service charge”. Within some time, the money was deducted from his account. The case has been registered under section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

10 tips to stay safe from online banking fraud |