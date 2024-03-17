FPJ Cyber Secure: Police Apprehend Suspect In ₹12.7 Lakh Online Task Fraud Case; 12 Bank Accounts With ₹34.43 Lakh Frozen

FPJ

The Mumbai Crime Branch's Cyber Police station apprehended a suspect in a case involving online task fraud. The individual deceived the complainant, resulting in a loss of Rs 12.7 lakh. The police have taken action by freezing the accused's bank account, which holds Rs 34.43 lakh.

Details of case

According to the information received from Cyber ​​Police, a woman named Simran contacted the 35-old-woman and told that she was talking to Doyle Biotech company. The accused offered the complainant to earn money for completing the Google location review task. Initially some money was given to the complainant and later by luring him to earn money in the name of pre paid task, accused took Rs 12.7 lakh and cheated him.

A complaint regarding this matter was registered at the Cyber ​​Police Station on 7th February and investigation was started. A police officer said that the accused had taken this money in different bank accounts and the accused Santosh Patole (53) has been arrested through these accounts.

FPJ Cyber Secure |

Crime branch DCP Datta Nalawade told that arrested accused Santosh Patole is part of a gang of cyber fraudsters and used to call people and lure them to earn more profits by investing money. Police said that all the accounts in which the fraudulent money had gone have been frozen and the total amount is Rs 34.43 lakh.