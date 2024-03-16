FPJ Cyber Secure: Kashimira Cops Bust Fake Bank Account Gang, 3 Held

Representative image

The Kashimira police have busted a gang of fraudsters arresting three of its members who were allegedly indulged in opening bank accounts on the virtue of forged identities.

Details of case

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by API Yogesh Kale under the guidance of senior police inspector-Rajendra Kamble laid a trap and rounded up a suspect identified as- Ashish Satyanarayan Soni (34) who was found to be in possession of multiple cheque books in the name of individuals/ proprietorship and private limited firms, ATM cards, invoices and rubber stamps.

Soni’s arrest led to his accomplices identified as- Saurabh Anil Kumar Jain (25) and Anurag Krishnakumar Kashyap (27). All were staying in an apartment of a building located in the Indra-Lok area of Bhayandar (east). Apart from identity documents like pan card/ aadhar card, invoices and GST certificates the team seized 10 mobile phones, nearly 60 cheque books, 35 ATM cards (debit and credit), 12 rubber stamps and other incriminating material from the possession of the trio.

Further investigations underway

While further investigations were in process, the police suspect that apart from opening accounts on the virtue of fake identities and forged documents, the gang even lured people to open bank accounts under the guise of helping facilitate in availing government subsidies. While it is also suspected that the accounts were allegedly used to park ill-gotten wealth from online frauds, the seizure of invoices and GST certificates indicates fraudulent transactions related to shell companies.

Read Also Mumbai News: Cyber Crime Cases Rise In January This Year As Compared to Last Year

FPJ Cyber Secure |

Meanwhile an offence under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) has been registered at the Kashimira police station against the accused trio who were remanded to police custody till 19, March after they were produced before the district sessions court, Thane. Not ruling out more arrests in the case, API Yogesh Kale is conducting further investigations.