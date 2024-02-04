FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai School Teacher Loses ₹6.70 Lakh In Fake Investment Scheme On Zoksa.com

A Dadar-based woman, who works as a teacher at the Bombay International School in Malabar Hill was cheated of Rs6.70 lakh in cybercrime on the pretext of investing money at Zoksa.com, an international investment service website.

Details of scam

The victim, 43, had been following a Telegram account named Azim Singh Stock Channel 3 related to the share market. On January 22, she received a link to Zoksa.com and the sender said they would help her create a DEMAT account. However, she already had one, so they told her to create another one for investing in Zoksa.com.

They sent her another link and asked her to fill in her details to create a DEMAT account, she did as told. Later, she was told to invest Rs30,000 and assured her she would receive double returns. A day later, she was told to invest more as small amounts usually don’t bring profits soon. The woman borrowed Rs5.2 lakh as a loan online and invested in the website.

Case filed at Dadar Police Station

Initially, the woman received Rs1,000 in her bank account and she invested Rs40,000. After some days, she was told that she was making profits at Zoksa.com and her total profits amounted to Rs25 lakh. This prompted her to invest more and she continued to send money to them via online transfer. In total, she invested over Rs6.70 lakh and never got back.

Later, she approached the Dadar police and registered a case against the Telegram admin and a woman who represented or claimed to be from Zoksa.com.