FPJ Cyber Secure: Mira Road Tech Professional Loses Over ₹26 Lakh In Fake Work-From-Home Scam

FPJ Cyber Secure

A 47-year-old man from Mira Road, employed with a techno functional company in Navi Mumbai, became the latest victim of cyber crime after he was cheated of more than Rs 26 lakh by fraudsters who lured him with fake promises of attractive commissions for a part time work from home job.

Fraudsters contact victim on WhatsApp

The cyber crook established contact with the complainant through WhatsApp with an offer of a part time job in the form of tasks in which he had to post reviews and comments on the platform of a popular search engine in exchange for monetary gains. In an apparent attempt to win his trust, the crooks initially paid small amounts as earnings for the comments he posted. He was later added to a Telegram group and lured to earn higher profits in prepaid tasks.

Complainant falls for trap

The complainant fell for the trap and ended up depositing more than Rs 26.33 lakh through multiple transactions in various bank accounts and digital wallets specified by the crooks. However, he neither got back his investment nor any profit, following which a complaint was registered at the Naya Nagar police station on Friday. Interestingly, the entire fraud took place within a span of three days between 10 to 13 December. The police have filed a FIR under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act against the callers and account holders. Further investigations were underway.