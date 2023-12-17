FPJ Cyber Secure: 78-Year-Old Man Loses ₹8.75 Lakh In Bank Scam; Case Filed At Bandra Police Station

FPJ Cyber Secure: 37-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹2 Lakh To Online Fraudsters Impersonating As Police Officers | Representational Image

A 78-year-old man fell victim to an online fraud, losing Rs 8.75 lakh. The incident occurred when a fraudster, posing as an ICICI bank manager, contacted Chandra Joshi under the pretext of a PAN card update. The case has been filed at Bandra police station.

According to the police, Joshi, a retired individual residing in Rizvi Complex in Bandra West, received a call from an unknown number around 5 p.m. on 8th December. The caller claimed to be a manager of ICICI Connaught Branch, New Delhi, introducing himself as Raheshkumar Gupta. He informed Joshi that his PAN card needed immediate updating and that failure to update the PAN card details would result in the closure of his bank account. The fraudster provided a link to Joshi.

Joshi follows perpetrator's instructions

Trusting the caller, Joshi clicked the link and filled out an online form, providing all his personal and bank details. Following this, Joshi received five consecutive bank notifications. It was revealed that, through various transactions, a total of Rs 8.75 lakh was debited from his ICICI bank account.

Consequently, Joshi promptly visited the nearest ICICI bank branch located near Mehboob studio in Bandra West. He reported the incident to the bank officials, enabling them to initiate further processes. Subsequently, Joshi filed a case against an unidentified individual under sections 419 (cheating) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections of the Information Technology Act at Bandra Police Station on December 11.