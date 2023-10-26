FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Trying To Recharge FasTag Loses ₹2.4 Lakh To Scammers | Representative photo/FPJ

Mumbai: A 47-year-old man who wanted to recharge his Fastag lost Rs2.4 lakh to cyber scammers recently.

The victim searched for the number of ‘Fastag Customer Care’ online and called it. The scammer induced him to download a remote access application on his phone and siphoned off the money in six online transactions.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Nallasopara. On July 17, he tried to recharge his Fastag online but was unable to do so. He looked up the digital payment company’s number and called it.



The scammer told him that he would get a call from a ‘customer support executive’. The ‘executive’ told him to down an app on his phone. Soon Rs2.49 lakh was debited from the victim’s account. The ‘executive’ then disconnected the call and stopped attending his phone.

The victim then approached the police, who registered a case last Monday under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and 66C (identity theft) of the Information Technology Act.