FPJ Cyber Secure: Man loses ₹7.7 lakh in crypto fraud

Mumbai: A 30-year-old Bhandup resident working with an Australian Finance Company as an IT engineer was cheated to the tune of Rs7.7 lakh by frauds promising him a part-time job if he invests in a multinational company.

The victim James Emmanuel, 30, was told that they will invest his money in cryptocurrency and help him to get good returns. Emmanuel required money for his mother's operation suffering from liver disease.

Man offered part-time job on the Telegram app

Emmanuel has given a complaint to the police that he was offered a part-time job on the Telegram app and told that this job is about cryptocurrency. If he invests Rs 2,000, he will get Rs 5,000 in return.

Emmanuel invested Rs 2,000 and received extra which led him to invest more money. He was then convinced to invest Rs 40,000; however, he did not receive anything. To collect his lost money, he was lured to invest Rs 77,000.

Emmanuel said that his account was opened through the link sent through Telegram, on which whatever he was investing was visible. He had invested a total of Rs 7.7 lakh to earn through cryptocurrency. However, the website did not show any money after some time and the caller’s number was also switched off. As soon as he released that he was cheated, Emmanuel approached the police.

