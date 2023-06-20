FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Defrauded of ₹8 Lakh in Attempt to Buy Old Rolex |

Mumbai: A 49-year-old underwriting officer with a prominent insurance company from Nana Chowk, south Mumbai, was defrauded of Rs8 lakh while buying a Rolex watch online.

The complainant, Farzan Khansaheb, was searching for a wristwatch when he came across an ad on the e-market website OLX posted by the user ‘Rolex Antique Watch’, who claimed to be selling his old luxe watch.

Accused stops responding to complainant

The complainant chatted with the user, who offered to sell it for Rs4.10 lakh and promised to deliver it after receiving the payment. The victim transferred Rs4 lakh to the user’s account, who sent him photos of Rolex watches to choose from. After selecting a watch, the user claimed that it was mistakenly sold to another customer and offered another watch worth Rs8 lakh that appealed to the victim, who transferred the remaining Rs4 lakh.

After claiming to have lost his mobile phone in Malaysia and asking the victim to resend his address, the user stopped responding completely.

The complainant then approached the Gaondevi police station and registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act and started investigations.