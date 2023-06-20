 FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Defrauded of ₹8 Lakh in Attempt to Buy Old Rolex
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Cyber Secure: Man Defrauded of ₹8 Lakh in Attempt to Buy Old Rolex

FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Defrauded of ₹8 Lakh in Attempt to Buy Old Rolex

The complainant was searching for a wristwatch when he came across an ad on the e-market website OLX posted by the user ‘Rolex Antique Watch’, who claimed to be selling his old luxe watch.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Defrauded of ₹8 Lakh in Attempt to Buy Old Rolex |

Mumbai: A 49-year-old underwriting officer with a prominent insurance company from Nana Chowk, south Mumbai, was defrauded of Rs8 lakh while buying a Rolex watch online.

The complainant, Farzan Khansaheb, was searching for a wristwatch when he came across an ad on the e-market website OLX posted by the user ‘Rolex Antique Watch’, who claimed to be selling his old luxe watch.

Read Also
Mumbai: TV Actress Duped Of ₹16,000 In Online Fraud, Case Filed
article-image

Accused stops responding to complainant

The complainant chatted with the user, who offered to sell it for Rs4.10 lakh and promised to deliver it after receiving the payment. The victim transferred Rs4 lakh to the user’s account, who sent him photos of Rolex watches to choose from. After selecting a watch, the user claimed that it was mistakenly sold to another customer and offered another watch worth Rs8 lakh that appealed to the victim, who transferred the remaining Rs4 lakh.

After claiming to have lost his mobile phone in Malaysia and asking the victim to resend his address, the user stopped responding completely.

The complainant then approached the Gaondevi police station and registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act and started investigations. 

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Panvel Woman Loses ₹9.71 Lakh To Hotel Rating Cyber Fraud
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: As SIT Probe Starts, Congress, Sena Say All Decisions During Pandemic Taken By BMC

Mumbai News: As SIT Probe Starts, Congress, Sena Say All Decisions During Pandemic Taken By BMC

Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Hold International Yoga Day At Vashi Exhibition Centre On June 21

Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Hold International Yoga Day At Vashi Exhibition Centre On June 21

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Concretizes 63 Crossroads, Remaining 15 Squares Underway

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Concretizes 63 Crossroads, Remaining 15 Squares Underway

Pune: Doctor Murders Wife, 2 Children Before Taking Own Life; Suicide Note Cites Wife's Torture

Pune: Doctor Murders Wife, 2 Children Before Taking Own Life; Suicide Note Cites Wife's Torture

Navi Mumbai: NMMC's CBSE School Has Only 12 Teachers For Over 1,300 Students

Navi Mumbai: NMMC's CBSE School Has Only 12 Teachers For Over 1,300 Students