FPJ Cyber Secure: LIC Officer Duped Of ₹1 Lakh While Booking Tickets For Vacation In Haridwar

A development officer at Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), who was looking for hotels in Naklank Dham, located in Haridwar for a short vacation with his family, was duped by cyber frauds to the tune of ₹1 lakh.

The victim, a resident of Mulund, had plans to visit Haridwar and for the same, they booked railway tickets. Their departure is scheduled for August 27. On Sunday, the victim and his family were checking online for Dharmshalas in Haridwar where they could live comfortably. He searched for Naklank Dham on the internet and found a number to which he called for inquiries. The one who received the call told the victim that he would send details on WhatsApp.

For a stay of nine days, he was told the cost would be up to ₹13,500. Going by the pictures and the rates, the victim told them he would like to confirm, to which he was told to pay ₹6,750 for confirmation of the room. The victim was told to pay the remaining amount too, so he paid ₹6,750 again. Despite making the payment, the fraud told the victim that his booking was yet to be confirmed as they didn't receive the payment.

Fraudsters stopped receiving victim's phone calls

The victim, believing them, made a payment of ₹13,500 from his wife's bank account. They then told him that they had received double payment, however, for them to send the money back, they asked the victim to pay ₹29,994, which they assured us we would send back together. He paid the said amount, which the fraudsters made him believe that the transaction was incomplete, and hence told him to pay ₹43,494 more, promising to pay everything back. After shedding a total of ₹1,00,488, the fraudsters asked for more money, but the victim refused to pay more and instead asked to repay all the payments and cancel the booking. The fraudsters stopped receiving his phone calls which is when the victim realised the sham.

The victim approached the Mulund police later on Monday evening and narrated the entire incident, also submitted the transaction proof, along with registering a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons. The police said that they had initiated a probe into the matter.

