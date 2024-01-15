FPJ Cyber Secure: Kandivali Man Suspects Body-Implanted Chip Hacked His Bank & Social Media | FPJ

A resident of Kandivali suspects that he has been bugged through a microchip inflicted in his body, through which his bank accounts and social media accounts have been hacked. The Metropolitan Magistrate has now instructed Charkop police to register the case and probe his complaint.

Sachin Sonawane, a Kandivali resident, was working at a software solutions company that provides software for virtual classrooms. Before this, he served as the Technical Head with a software solutions company for nine years.

Sonawane's complaint

In his complaint, Sonawane alleged that all his social media accounts, his Google account, as well as his accounts on online shopping portals, have been hacked. He discovered that an unknown device had logged into his Hotmail and Gmail accounts. Despite taking precautions, changing passwords, and signing out from the unknown device, his accounts were still compromised.

"He doubts if the hacker has bugged him by putting some microchip in his body because even after taking all the precautions and changing all the passwords, the hacker managed to log in to all his social media accounts. This has caused a lot of harm to the complainant," reads Sonawane's complaint filed before the Magistrate court at Borivali.

Even after buying new phone and sim card, hackers attack again

"After being hacked, the complainant brought a new phone, a new sim card, and also created a fresh new Gmail account and shifted to a new location. Despite being more careful and cautious, the hackers managed to hack into his new Gmail account," Sonawane further claimed in his complaint.

Furthermore, he claimed that an unknown person is using that microchip to increase his heart rate on multiple occasions, putting his life in danger. He also suspects that this may be done by someone from Malwani, possibly from a police department.

Even after writing to various authorities, no action taken yet

Sonawane had written to various authorities, including the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police, and the local police station. However, since no action was taken, he moved a complaint before the magistrate court through his lawyer Prakash Salshingikar. The court has now directed Charkop police to register his complaint and investigate it.