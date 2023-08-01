 FPJ Cyber Secure: Fraudsters Take Advantage Of Income Tax Season With Fake SMS Scam
FPJ Cyber Secure: Fraudsters Take Advantage Of Income Tax Season With Fake SMS Scam

Fraudsters have come up with a scam that sends a fake SMS to a taxpayer. The message instructs them to verify their account number by clicking on a link that redirects to a fake income tax website designed to steal personal information.

Megha Kuchik
Updated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
Mumbai: Taking advantage of the income tax season, fraudsters have been circulating a fake SMS to deceive taxpayers, claiming that recipients are eligible for an income tax refund of ₹15,490/-.

The message instructs them to verify their account number by clicking on a link that redirects to a fake income tax website designed to steal personal information.

Cyber expert Reitesh Bhatia warned, “During the income tax return filing season, it is crucial to remain highly vigilant due to the presence of fraudsters who send emails and text messages claiming to offer income tax refunds. It should be noted that the income tax department will never request the submission of such details for the purpose of a refund. When uncertain, it is advisable to verify any such information with a chartered accountant or with the helping number of the Income Tax Department.”

