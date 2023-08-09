FPJ Cyber Secure: Customs Issues Advisory Against Fraudsters

FPJ Cyber Secure | FPJ

The customs department has issued an advisory to citizens warning them against cyber-fraudsters who pose as customs officials.

The advisory also warned citizens about fraudulent calls, emails, messages and social media posts claiming to be from the customs and demanding payment of duty into personal bank accounts. The customs also suggested the victim contact local police if they receive any fraudulent messages or calls.

According to the advisory, several scams have come to light wherein cyber-frauds approach individuals and claim that they have been detained by the customs and are in need of urgent help. “Claims such as ‘friend has lost his wallet and is stuck at the airport’ and ‘customs is asking to transfer duty payment in a bank account for the gifts the friend has bought’ are completely fake. Be wary of requests for money or favours from friends you’ve met online, claiming to be detained by Indian customs,” the advisory stated.

“Matrimonial dating scams have come to light wherein the fraudster informs the victim that he has sent some expensive gifts and asks her to collect the same. The victim then receives a call wherein the fraudster claims to be an Indian customs official and asks the victim to collect the gift by paying duty fee. Indian customs never calls or sends SMS. All communications from Indian customs contain a document identification number, which is a unique number and can be verified at www.cbic.gov.in,” the advisory states.

FPJ Cyber Secure |

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)