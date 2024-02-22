FPJ Cyber Secure: Businessman Cheated While Securing Junior KG Son's Admission To Mazgaon School

Malabar Hill Police has registered an FIR against an unknown person for cheating a businessman online. A police officer said that Rs 30,000 was taken from the complainant on the pretext of giving admission to his son.

According to the information received from the police, the complainant Vinod Shobhnath Yadav (40) lives in Malabar Hill and has a machine making business. Yadav had applied online in November 2023 to get admission in Junior KG for his 3.8 year old child at St. Mary's School, Mazgaon. Apart from this, Yadav had also applied online in Campion School, Colaba.

A police officer said that on January 4, Yadav had received an email from St. Mary's School, Mazgaon for an interview. Yadav took his son to the school and gave all the documents, after which Yadav was told that he would be given an update in 15 days.

On January 16, Yadav received a call. The caller said that Swami Francis was speaking from the administrative office of St. Mary's School, Mazgaon. Frances told Yadav that for his son's admission, he would have to donate Rs 2 lakh. Yadav was busy with work so he refused to give donation to the caller and disconnected the call.

After this, on January 25, Yadav again got a call and the caller asked him to pay Rs 2 lakh for admission but Yadav refused this time too.

In his complaint to the police, Yadav said that on January 29, Yadav received a call and the caller said that he was talking to Campion School, Colaba. The caller told Yadav that you have filled the online form for admission, if you do not give donation then your son will not get admission anywhere.

On the request of the caller, Yadav transferred a total of Rs 30,000 through Google Pay to the number given by him. When Yadav called the same number after transferring the money, the number was switched off. When Yadav went to school to find out, he came to know that he had been cheated. Yadav complained about this to Malabar Hill Police

On Yadav's complaint, the police have registered an FIR against an unknown person and are investigating.