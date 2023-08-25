FPJ Cyber Secure: BMC Retiree Scammed Of ₹10 Lakh, Fraudsters Exploit Fake Bank Helpline | Representative photo

Mumbai: A 65-year-old retired Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee was duped of Rs 10 lakh by fraudsters through a fake bank customer helpline number while trying to set up the user ID and password of his banking application on his new mobile phone.

According to law enforcement officials, on August 20, the victim attempted to configure his user ID and password on his newly acquired phone. He then decided to search for the bank's customer care helpline online. During his search, the victim came across a mobile number and dialled it. The fraudster, who falsely identified as a customer care executive, proceeded to share a malicious link with the victim.

Rs 10 lakh deducted in 3 separate transactions

Under the pretext of assisting the victim with his mobile application setup, the fraudster successfully transferred Rs 10 lakh from the victim's bank account in three separate transactions. Upon receiving transaction alert messages from the bank, the victim promptly contacted his bank and had his account frozen. The victim registered his complaint on the National Cyber Crime Portal and subsequently reported the incident to the police, resulting in an official complaint being filed.

The police have initiated a case under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act. The victim has also furnished the fraudulent customer care number he encountered and provided the transaction details to the police.